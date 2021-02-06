The Bachelor spoilers: Pieper James, Matt James’ one-on-one date







If you’ve been hoping to see Pieper James get some one-on-one time with Matt on The Bachelor, you’re in luck! She is going to have such a date on Monday night’s new episode, and your first-look photo can be seen above.

So what’s happening with the two of them? Per the official ABC synopsis for this episode, “Pieper and Matt take a break from the drama with a romantic carnival date complete with a performance by Temecula Road.” There isn’t anything altogether surprising about this date: We’ve seen it in various forms on the show in years. The Bachelor is just lucky that there’s a carnival setup nearby their Pennsylvania resort — in general, they’ve been lucky that there is a greater array of stuff to do all around them than what we’ve seen in the past.

Will these two be able to build on the great connection that they build during their most-recent group date? We have no reason to believe they wouldn’t. The only challenge we foresee happening with Pieper is that she is getting her first one-on-one reasonably late in the season; we think that once you head out in episode 6 or 7, there’s a chance that you may not return with a rose. We don’t think that is going to happen here, mostly because if you don’t get a rose, you don’t tend to make it to the point where the band shows up. (In general, we imagine production likes solid contenders on these dates — you want to make sure the band gets their time, especially since they probably quarantined to be there!)

