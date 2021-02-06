Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6: Erin faces the new District Attorney







Earlier this season, we learned that Erin Reagan was not going to be the new District Attorney on Blue Bloods season 11. Because of that, we wondered what her future would hold — and what sort of stories she’s going to be presented with.

The new DA is someone who was wary of Erin, and understandably so. She knows just how competitive the job can be and because of that, she wasn’t used to someone offering her help. Yet, that is what happened as Erin did her best to wrangle some complicated bail laws. Erin tried to show that she wasn’t out to make the new DA look bad; she just wanted to do her job and do it the right way.

Does this new DA mean that Erin will never get the job herself? We understand why the question is asked, but we don’t read it that way at all. We just see it being another part of the character’s evolution. She comes from a family of people who routinely make it to the top — we just think that for her, the journey will be more satisfying if she has a number of bumps in the road along the way.

As for what else we saw in the episode tonight, Danny had to contend with his actions in the field, Jamie and Eddie learned about crisis management in a pretty raw way, and Frank tackled a captain who was failing on the job and then tried to transfer out of town.

We won’t sit here and pretend as though this was the most memorable Blue Bloods episode of the season, mostly because a lot of these storylines will be forgotten in just seven days. Yet, maybe there is some comfort in that. We have a show here that is back in a midseason rhythm, where the stories are mostly one-offs and you can dive into each one without concern over what happened last. Yet, when you view the end product as a whole, you start to see more of why cases like tonight’s matter. It’s about that slow, glacial journey that eventually leads to results.

