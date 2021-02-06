Your Honor episode 9 spoilers: Who could give important info?







This weekend Your Honor episode 9 is going to air on Showtime, and as you imagine, everything is getting ratcheted up another level.

We know that the prosecution is willing to do whatever they can to get a leg up against Carlo — they are just working to get whatever information they can. That includes trying to yank out as much information as possible from Joey (Chet Hanks), Carlo’s best friend. You can see a sneak peek all about this over at the link here, and it’s clear that Joey is willing to give up a lot of information — but only with a sweet deal. He’s looking to go beyond just the murder case and talk about a larger drug operation. But does the prosecution really want that?

The other question we’ve got about Joey is whether or not there’s even time for the prosecution to get what they need here, given that they are operating in a very limited time frame. The trial is already happening! Michael is presiding over it, and we’ve seen already him be forced to do everything that he can to try to tilt it in a specific direction. That’s not over — as a matter of fact, it’s only getting worse. Through the final episodes of the season, one of the big questions we have to wonder is this: How far is Michael going to go? Will he even recognize himself in the end? At this point, we have utterly no idea as to how things are going to end.

Are we bummed out that Your Honor episode 9 is airing on Super Bowl Weekend? Honestly, not really. While this does mean more competition for the Bryan Cranston series, at the same time viewers can watch it early on the app. We also understand the desire to not want to break up momentum so close from the end of the series.

