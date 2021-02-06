NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 11 spoilers: Daniela Ruah directs!







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 11 may not be airing on CBS until Sunday, February 21, but there is some exciting stuff we can report on now. Take, for example, that Daniela Ruah will be stepping into the director’s chair!

This episode (entitled “Russia, Russia, Russia”) marks Ruah’s directorial debut, and we hope that it’s an opportunity for her to show off her skills in an exciting way! It certainly sounds like it’s going to be a big acting showcase for Chris O’Donnell as Callen — the character finds himself trapped, arrested, and falsely accused in a story that ties back to the start of this season. It remains to be seen how much help he’s going to have from the rest of the team to secure his safety.

What we can share right now is the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Russia, Russia, Russia” – When Callen goes to the National Counterterrorism Center on the pretext of interrogating a Russian asset from the crashed plane case he investigated months earlier, the tables are turned and he is detained, accused of being a Russian agent, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah. Gerald McRaney returns as Admiral Kilbride.

Will there be some other Callen mysteries that also need solving when this episode airs? It’s possible, given that at the moment, we don’t know where Anna is located or when he’s going to be able to figure that out.

Hats off to Ruah for taking on this challenge; meanwhile, hats off to the entire NCIS: LA team in general for continuing to allow the cast other opportunities to shine. Remember that Eric Christian Olsen recently had the opportunity to co-write an episode of the show, and that’s something we’d love to see more of down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles, including the next new episode

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







