Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS with season 11 episode 6? New update







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that you’ve been waiting for a good while already to check out season 11 episode 6 — and we’ll give you all sorts of news within this article.

Now, let’s go ahead and give you a reason to smile. There is going to be a new Blue Bloods episode tonight! The title for this installment is “The New Normal,” and this is going to be an engrossing episode that deals with everything from strife in the police force to also Jamie, Eddie, and Witten all getting a new sort of on-the-job training. It’s an topical episode in a way, as each one of our main characters is going to be facing a challenge dictated by events of the present-day.

For a few more details right now on what’s to come, be sure to check out the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 synopsis:

“The New Normal” – The Reagans confront hard choices on the job when Frank deals with a police captain who’s losing his grip over his precinct, and Danny faces backlash from the Baez and Internal Affairs over a tough call he made in the field. Also, Jamie and Eddie are shown the ropes of field crisis management when a social worker is assigned to them for a ride-a-long, and Erin weighs the consequences of a dangerous criminal’s release under new bail laws, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There is a lot going on tonight, so hopefully it will make up for the fact that we’ve been on a break recently with this show. This is the first of two new episodes airing this month; hopefully, this show can continue to be Friday-night escapism for those who need it. It’s one of the reasons why Blue Bloods remains such a massive hit so many years after its debut.

