Shark Tank: Yono Clip, Night Cap, Rule Breaker Snacks, Mountainflow Eco Wax







Tonight on Shark Tank, you’re getting four products in Yono Clip, Night Cap, Rule Breaker Snacks, and Mountainflow Eco Wax. Let’s just say that they don’t have much in common with one another. They each serve very different purposes, but also could be super-profitable in the right hands and with the right execution.

As per usual with these previews, we’ve got product links below if you are curious during the episode — but let’s start off by sharing the synopsis:

“1208” – Entrepreneurs from Atlanta, Georgia, believe they have a simple product that everyone could use to keep their belongings germ-free. A brother-and-sister duo from West Palm Beach, Florida, have invented a way to prevent drink spiking, a growing safety concern. An entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, breaks all the rules with her guilt-free vegan treats, while an entrepreneur from Carbondale, Colorado, shows the Sharks how they can shred the slopes sustainably with his eco-friendly product on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Mountainflow Eco-Wax – This is a plant-based ski wax that is safe for the environment, delivers great performance, and can also be used on snowboards. We’re not going to pretend to know much about winter sports, but this may be a great addition to the market. It’s all about raising awareness here.

Night Cap – The primary goal of this product is to ensure that you’re out safe when you’re at a gathering. It’s a hair scrunchie that contains a hidden drink cover that you can use in order to prevent your drink from being spiked. It’s a noble idea — the challenge we imagine here is that few people are going out to large parties at the moment.

Rule Breaker Snacks – For people who want to snack while still keeping to a certain diet, these cookies and brownies should be right up your alley. These are entirely plant-based and allergy free, plus come in a wide array of different flavors. This, to us, is just all about the Sharks’ personal taste.

Yono Clip – This product is designed for people who want to have an easier time storing their belongings — all you have to do is bring this clip with you, attach it to a nearby wall, chair, or other object, and use it to hang a purse, jacket, or something else in a germ-free manner. Feels like the best infomercial product of the group by far.

