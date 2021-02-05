The Blacklist season 8 episode 5 photo: Why is the Freelancer back?







Tonight on The Blacklist season 8 episode 5, we’re going to have a chance to see the return of a long-forgotten face in the Freelancer.

Who is he? In the case you did not know, this character was one of the first Blacklisters taken down when the Task Force was first put together. He is a particularly dangerous criminal, one who manages to take out his targets amidst mass murders and plenty of carnage.

Basically, this is the last sort of person you want out of prison.

For some more news on The Blacklist in video form, check out our take on tonight’s episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. Come back tonight for another video discussion!

So what’s the situation with him entering tonight? As various previews have shown you, Liz Keen may be the only person who can ensure that he stays behind bars — and that’s a problem, given that Liz is nowhere to be seen. Cooper and the Task Force are going to have to find her in a short period of time if they want to ensure nothing dangerous happens here.

There’s another, rather-frightening question you also have to wonder: Could Liz want to work with this person? We’ve heard from showrunner interviews already that Liz could utilize the services of multiple former Blacklisters for her own criminal network, so this is a possibility we can’t quite rule out entirely. We’d be silly to do so. Yet, it’s also awfully dark for Liz to want to align with someone this dangerous. Maybe a less lethal Blacklister is easier to entertain.

Luckily, we’ll have our answers on this and so much more when the episode airs tonight — or at least we hope. This show does leave things to linger for a while…

Related – Check out some more insight on tonight’s The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have more news when it comes to tonight’s episode after it airs. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







