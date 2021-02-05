Mayans MC season 3 premiere date revealed; see first teaser







For everyone out there eager to see Mayans MC season 3 on FX, here’s some good news — it will be here before you know it.

Today, the network announced that you can see the latest batch of episodes starting on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Much like fellow network show Snowfall, this is going to be a two-episode premiere.

So where is the story going to go from here? We imagine that it will pick up soon after the chaos of the season 2 finale, which left one member of SAMCRO dead. We didn’t see the person’s face, but we imagine over the rest of the series we’ll understand the aftermath of that further. Also, learning the truth about EZ’s father a.k.a. Ignacio Cortina could set the stage for a dramatic, surprising future where relationships are tested more than ever.

Season 3 will be the first full season without original Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, who was fired back in October 2019. Elgin James, the series’ co-creator, has taken on even more responsibility, and we’re interested to see what his handiwork looks like now. Mayans still feels like a show with a lot of potential, but by and large there’s a good bit of mystery surrounding it. Filming has been taking place under strict pandemic guidelines, and the producers have done a good job keeping casting news and plot spoilers under wraps.

Odds are, Mayans MC season 3 will have a full trailer out there a little closer to the end of the month.

