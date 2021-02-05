Legacies season 3: Did Candice King return as Caroline for musical?







Tonight’s Legacies season 3 episode was the much-hyped musical, and near the end of it, there was a moment old-school fans will love.

Given that this entire episode was a tribute in part to both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, it made sense to get some sort of cameo in here. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a physical cameo … but we still got to hear Caroline’s voice. As Lizzie read the letter from her mother, it was clearly Candice King’s voice as her character playing out on the show. While we’ve seen Candice appear on The Originals and Caroline has been mentioned often on Legacies, we have never actually seen her turn up.

Given her obvious connections to Josie and Lizzie, there is going to always be an opportunity for Caroline down the road — not only that, but we have to imagine the door is always open.

Do you want to see Candice King back as Caroline on Legacies in the future?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do that, come back around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







