Jersey Shore season 4 episode 12 preview: Is Lauren’s pregnancy revealed?







So what’s going to be coming up on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 12? Well, let’s just say that Dr. Drew is still around.

We of course wondered why in the world he really needed to be there. Can’t JWoww, Angelina, and Deena find a way to hash all of this out on their own? You’d think so, but no. The problem that the three people have here seems to be twofold — some of the drama took place at the wedding, but then there was everything that happened after the wedding, as well. The feuding spilled over to social media and that may be a larger problem than anything else at this point.

As tough as some of this stuff may be, Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 12 may also contain one of the happiest moments of the season. Take a look at the synopsis below:

Dr. Drew helps mediate the conflict between Angelina and Jenni. And a messy situation is about to get messier when Deena learns her private conversation with Mike wasn’t so private. Mike and Lauren get the best news of their lives.

Odds are, the news related to Lauren has to do with her pregnancy. We know that she and The Situation are expecting a baby, and it be fun if this reveal happens to be captured on the show. Mike may need some happy news to offset from the frustration over “the text,” which has been bubbling underneath the surface for a long time. Even this new, reformed version of The Situation can’t always find a way to avoid drama; it just tends to flock to him, no matter the timing or circumstance.

So yea — in the end, this may the most eventful episode of the season.

