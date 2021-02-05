grown-ish season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Is Zoey struggling at work?







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on grown-ish season 3 episode 12 next week? We should start by saying there are all sorts of significant moments that lie ahead here. “Water on Water on Water” is the name for the hour, and Ana’s baptism could be one of the big parts of the story!

One of the most intriguing things about this storyline is the presentation of religion — because it can be a touchy subject to some, not all shows are willing to look at it as a plot point. Yet, grown-ish has long been intent on trying to present a wide range of characters, and this moment allows for an opportunity to do that. Since we can’t have just one sort of story here, you can also prepare yourself for something big courtesy of an Ana/Javi argument. Their relationship is still new, and they haven’t been tested in the same way that you would expect elsewhere.

For some other news on what’s ahead, all you have to do is check out the grown-ish season 3 episode 12 synopsis:

Ana gets baptized as she and Javi are tested for the first time in their relationship. Meanwhile, Zoey struggles at work under the mixed messages from her new client, Indigo.

At the start of season 3B, Zoey made it clear that she was committed to chasing her career aspirations — it’s a noble goal for her if she thinks she’s ready. The problem here is that even if it works out in the end, there are going to be some major bumps in the road along the way. This is one of them. How can you help a client when the client isn’t being clear? It requires a level of nuanced conversation, and we’re not quite sure that Zoey is ready for that just yet.

