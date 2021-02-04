Is Mom new tonight on CBS? All sorts of season 8 details!







Is Mom new tonight on CBS? We’re for sure going to tackle that question in this article, but also take a long look at what’s coming up later this season. There is, after all, a lot to look forward to!

But, for now, we need to take a step back. There is, after all, no new episode coming to the network tonight, and we are going to be waiting for a little while still to see what’s coming up next. How long of a wait are we talking about? Think in terms of a week. There’s been a lot of hiatuses as of late and there’s no denying that.

Here is the good news, though: There are three episodes scheduled for the rest of February! There’s a lot of good stuff worth diving into there, in addition to multiple appearances from Rainn Wilson as Trevor. We all need a little bit of relatable humor these days, and Mom is there to provide some of it.

For a little more insight, just check out all of the synopses below.

Season 8 episode 7, “S’mores and a Sadness Cocoon” – Bonnie is upset when Adam makes a big ticket purchase without consulting her. Also, Jill has an unexpected reaction when her dentist retires, on MOM, Thursday, Feb. 11 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 8 episode 8, “Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell” – When Bonnie can’t decide what to do with the spare bedroom, bigger issues are uncovered. Also, Tammy attempts to create boundaries with Marjorie, on MOM, Thursday, Feb. 18 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rainn Wilson returns as Bonnie’s therapist, Trevor.

Season 8 episode 9, “Whip-Its and Emotionally Attuned Babies” – Bonnie has success creating a line of mocktails for Adam’s bar. Also, Jill finds herself attracted to Bonnie’s therapist, Trevor (Rainn Wilson), on MOM, Thursday, Feb. 25 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We can’t speak to what the schedule is going to be after the fact here, but we know that there’s a lot of stuff worth looking forward to in general.

