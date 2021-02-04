Animal Kingdom season 5: Will there be short break between it, season 6?







In case you haven’t heard the news already, Animal Kingdom season 5 is going to be premiering this summer on TNT! That is awesome, but then you hear the bittersweet news that season 6 is going to be the final season.

Want some more Animal Kingdom video coverage? Then watch our latest discussion of the future below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight and then view our playlist.

We don’t even want to begin thinking about how the drama is going to end after all of these years; the thought of that makes us too sad. Instead, what we want to spend a few moments discussing today is something a little different: How long are we going to be waiting for the end of the road?

Let’s start with a reminder: Season 5 will likely begin airing this summer. (Of course, summer may mean May — that decision falls mostly on the folks at the network.) We’ve heard already that season 6 is going to be filming at some point in the spring, so there’s a chance there could be a shorter wait between seasons than usual. What’s the operative word there? Chance. It’s far from concerned, and there is a chance that TNT could wait until the summer of 2021 to say a fond farewell to the series. The opportunity is just there for a change, provided that season 6 production is able to run smoothly. We wouldn’t mind personally if it were to air next winter — a time when theoretically, a number of viewers could be around.

If nothing else, we can say this with confidence: There’s likely going to be a smaller wait between season 5 and 6 than there was between season 4 and 5. By the time the newest season premieres, it will likely be two years after the season 4 premiere! Let’s hope that some of the show’s viewers remember to come back…

Related – Check out some additional Animal Kingdom news right now

What do you think is going to be coming on Animal Kingdom season 5 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for more news throughout the hiatus. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







