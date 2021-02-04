Is B Positive new tonight on CBS? New episode 7, episode 8 spoilers







Is B Positive new tonight on CBS? If you’re a fan of the freshman comedy, you may be frustrated by the past few weeks. Odds are, you’ve been hoping to get a consistent stream of new episodes and that just hasn’t happened.

Unfortunately, it’s not happening tonight, either. The show remains on hiatus, but herein lies the good news: This is the final week of the break in new episodes! We’re going to have a run of consecutive weekly half-hours beginning on February 11, and to help tide you over, why not go ahead and share some of the details below?

Season 1 episode 7, “Phantom Limb” – After missing Maddie’s soccer game due to dialysis, a depressed Drew begins to question if all his sacrifices are worth it, on B POSITIVE, Thursday, Feb. 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 1 episode 8, “Integration Therapy” – Drew realizes he lost all of his friends after his divorce, which prompts Gina to throw a party for his dialysis group, on B POSITIVE, Thursday, Feb. 18 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What these synopses remind us of is that there is both comedy and melancholy in B Positive. This is a show that has no problem throwing both elements at you at once, mostly because this is the human condition. It’s something that we’ve seen over the years in another CBS sitcom in Mom. Because these shows are so funny at times, it makes the emotional/relatable stuff stand out a little bit more. Drew is going to be questioning a lot of the choices in his life over these next couple of weeks, and that makes the presence of someone like Gina all the more important. She serves as a great way to balance him out, and to remind him that his perception of life is far from the only one worth having.

We’ll see where the rest of the season goes; from there, we’ll also have a chance to better assess the long-term future.

