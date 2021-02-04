Walker episode 4 spoilers: Micki put in the spotlight







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Walker episode 4 next week? Let’s start things off with this: You’ll be seeing a slightly different spotlight this time around.

After seeing the past few episodes (understandably) put the focus more on Walker and his family, we’re going to shift things slightly here. Episode 4 will be the biggest spotlight we’ve had yet on Lindsey Morgan’s character of Micki. She is front and center for a new case, and she is going to deal with whatever fallout that comes along with that.

Of course, Micki being put in the focus doesn’t mean that Walker, Liam, and the rest of the family are shoved in the background. They will be present still, just potentially in some unconventional ways.

Want to get a few more details now? Then we suggest that you view the full Walker episode 4 synopsis below:

MICKI IS PUT FRONT AND CENTER ON A NEW CASE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Benson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father’s time away undercover. The episode was written by April Fitzsimmons and directed by John T. Kretchmer (#104). Original airdate 2/11/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there is one more reassuring thing we can state in this article now, it is a reminder that Walker will, in fact, return to The CW for another season. The network issued some renewals early and we couldn’t be more thrilled for Morgan, Padalecki, and the rest of the cast. The early renewal allows it a chance to hit the ground running in a writers’ room this year, and also gives it confidence no matter where the rest of the season goes. These next couple of weeks will be essential to it retaining its audience, so we’re more than curious to watch everything play out.

