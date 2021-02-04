





Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? For those of you angling for an answer to that question, or at least more news on what the future holds, have no fear!

We should start things off here with your regular dose of sad news: There’s still no Station 19 on the air tonight. New episodes are coming, but they are more than a month away. The firefighter drama is slated to return on Thursday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and one of the first stories back will be dealing with the arrests made in the winter finale.

Are Sullivan and Miller going to still be a part of the Station 19 crew after what happened to them? We can’t guarantee anything as of right now, but there are some reasons for hope. In a new post on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, series star Jaina Lee Ortiz shared a video featuring herself and the actors behind Sullivan and Miller in Boris Kodjoe and Okieriete Onaodowan. Both of the guys were wearing the proper Station 19 uniform and that, of course, suggests good things for their characters’ future. We know that the two shouldn’t have been arrested; they were reacting to racist officers on the scene who weren’t taking the truth into account at all. This storyline represents Station 19 taking a look into police bias, a subject that has dominated headlines over the past year.

Because we are waiting so long to get Station 19 back on the air, there will likely be a wide array of interesting stories for the writers and cast to present to us — and most episodes should be consecutive. It can feel more like an event that lasts throughout much of the spring, one where the events of one episode work to carry over directly into the next. (That’s without even mentioning the Grey’s Anatomy crossovers.)

