NCIS season 18 episode 7 spoilers: Is McGee back at the office?







On this past episode of NCIS season 18, it was clear that Timothy McGee was on the mind following what happened at the airfield. Now, all signs point to him being back close to 100%.

The photo above is one of many images released by CBS for the upcoming February 9 episode entitled “The First Day,” and here you see Sean Murray’s character alongside Gibbs (Mark Harmon) back at work in the office. He’s not sporting a sling, so we have to assume that he’s near the end of the recovery process.

We should note here that more than likely, McGee did not just have some speedy/miraculous recovery. It looks like there is a time jump between episode 6 and “The First Day” (episode 7) — we shared a photo yesterday of Gibbs sporting a mask, which makes us think that we are now either in present-day or somewhat close to it. We can’t guarantee that NCIS will remain in a pandemic world for a long period of time, but you will at least see the show tackling it to some extent. (We suppose that “The First Day” itself could be a reference to the first day with pandemic rules and this episode could be set in the spring of 2020, but time will tell there.)

For now, the most important thing is that we’ve got Tim back at the office doing some of what he does best. By that virtue, this installment represents the show trying its best to return to its normal rhythm. There will be another big case, and also a personal spotlight on Jimmy Palmer. We’re also still aware of the chance that we get some more clues here on Maria Bello’s exit — we expect that character (alas!) to depart sooner rather than later.

