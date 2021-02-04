





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question, and also more scoop on what the future holds!

This has been a fairly eventful day for the Mariska Hargitay series. After all, it was announced that the Benson – Stabler reunion is happening on Thursday, April 1 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. After that, you will have a chance to see the premiere of Christopher Meloni’s new series Law & Order: Organized Crime. Excited? We know that we are! How can you not be after so many years?

Unfortunately, what we are not going to have is a new episode of SVU on the air tonight, but we can give you a reasonably good sense of what is coming up when the show returns. SVU is back on the air come February 18, and season 22 episode 7 certainly looks to be intense. This is a collaboration of sorts between the Manhattan and Bronx Special Victims Units as they do what they can to take down a criminal doing horrific things in both boroughs.

For a few more details, take a look at the synopsis below:

02/18/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson teams up with Lt. Barek and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs. Guest starring Annabella Sciorra and Rudy Mungaray. TV-14

Odds are, there will be multiple episodes of SVU that air between now and the Benson/Stabler reunion, but it makes sense that they’d want to save some for later in the spring, as well. Given that Organized Crime is a totally new series, you would want to take advantage of SVU as a lead-in as many different opportunities as possible. It’s already going to be hard for it to find an audience given that it is premiering in the spring.

