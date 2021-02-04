Selena + Chef season 3: Is Selena Gomez series renewed, canceled?







Following the season 2 finale on HBO Max this week, is there a chance at a Selena + Chef season 3 renewal? Is that something we can realistically have a whole lot of hope for?

Let’s start this article off with what we know at present: There is no confirmation that another show is coming. Is it something that realistically we have some hope for? Absolutely it is. This has to be one of the easier shows for the streaming service to produce, since most of it revolves around having Selena Gomez and a chef work remotely to create some fantastic food. It feels to us like something that could go on for as long as Selena wants it to, and it does seem like she enjoys it.

One of the things that we are curious about is what happens with this show outside of the pandemic. Do you try to expand it to where Selena actually visits some chefs in-person, or do you continue to make it in the same way we’ve seen it over time? There are a few different directions things could go, and we’ll be the first to admit that we’re a sucker for a traveling food show. We say this as someone who has poured countless hours into Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix alongside Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Selena is such a known name that it’s easy to imagine that she could get some of her friends involved, in addition to those from the chef community.

We wouldn’t anticipate there being some sort of hurry to renew Selena + Chef, mostly because there is no real reason to do so. HBO Max can gauge its performance, and continue to allow people to discover it over time. This is what happens when there are approximately a thousand or so different programs on the air.

Do you want to see a Selena + Chef season 3 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around to get some other news on the series. Once we hear about either a renewal or cancellation, we’ll be here with the announcement. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







