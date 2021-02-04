Shameless season 11 episode 6 spoilers: Debbie confronts Sandy







You’re going to be waiting until February 14 to see Shameless season 11 episode 6, but we’ve still got a feeling the wait will be worthwhile. This is an episode stuffed pull of important, character-specific moments, especially when it comes to assessing where characters are.

Take, for example, Debbie making some big decisions on her relationship with Sandy. It’s clear that the two like each other. With that being said, though, it’s equally clear that they really don’t know that much about each other. There was an easiness that came with the two of spending time together; they spent so much time being in the now that they didn’t think about anything else. If they want to have a future, they have to start thinking about what that future could be.

Meanwhile, there are some more people in this episode charting future plans, as well. Take, for example, Ian and Mickey trying to figure out where they career-wise, or Lip determining what his living situation is going to be. There was such an eagerness on his part to renovate that house, but we don’t think he ever stopped to consider that it could be taken from him at any moment. (That’s what happens when you don’t even have a renter’s contract.)

For a few more comprehensive details, check out the newly-released Shameless season 11 episode 6 synopsis below:

A surprising twist of fate has left the Milkovich’s vulnerable, forcing Ian and Mickey to step in to help. Frank’s day takes some unexpected turns and Liam deals with inner turmoil after doing a bad thing. Debbie confronts Sandy on their relationship, while Carl enjoys the spoils of his day off. Lip and Brad seek revenge on the new BornFree owners, all the while Lip is forced to figure out a plan for the future. While Kev runs the bar, V is class parent at school – but elementary school looks a little different these days.

So why are we waiting so long for the next new episode? Go ahead and blame it on the Super Bowl. There’s no way that Showtime wants to air this show against that, even if people can watch it early on the app.

