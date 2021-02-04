Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Will it air before Power Book IV: Force?







Even though we’re in the midst of a hiatus when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost, it’s clear that now is a good time to be a Power fan. You’ve got another season of this show coming, Power Book III: Raising Kanan this summer, and also both Book IV: Force and Book V: Influence down the line.

There’s a lot of fun that can come from speculating as to what the future holds for all of these different shows story-wise. For the sake of this piece, though, we want to break stuff down schedule-wise.

It’s obvious that Raising Kanan is going to be the next show to premiere on Starz, mostly because it’s the only one deep into production. After that, though, things become a little more unclear. We think that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 could start filming before too long — after all, several cast members are back in New York. We know that there’s been work done on the story for a long time. Much of the cast is already set. This is in contrast to Power Book IV: Force, which doesn’t have that much of a cast other than Joseph Sikora at the moment. It’s hard to really establish a filming timeline when you don’t know who is in the show, or specifics about the story other than “Tommy” in a new city.

Our feeling for now is that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 will premiere in late 2021/early 2022, where as Power Book IV: Force will be ready at some point next year. We’ll be happy to be wrong, though, especially if that means we get more of all of these shows sooner rather than later.

The one last thing to remember is that Starz is in control of premiere dates. These shows may not necessarily air in the order they were filmed, so be prepared for that accordingly.

