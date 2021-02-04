The Challenge season 36 episode 8: Josh, Mechie, & a ‘battle’ for the ages

Tonight’s The Challenge season 36 episode 8 featured some new Double Agents, a physical task, and also Lolo Jones’ biggest explosion to date.

Kyle and Kam found themselves in a great position in this episode — they were Double Agents, Kyle had a Gold Skull, and it gave them a lot of power to figure out what they wanted to do. With Amber M and Mechie already down there, Kyle and Kam opted to send down Nany and Josh. This was a smart, deliberate decision on their part. Kyle understood that this was not a time to send in Fessy, since he didn’t want to do something that would fuel him. Fessy is massive — he’s a threat to win anytime he gets a chance to compete.

The guys were the ones to compete tonight, and in the Mechie vs. Josh showdown, it felt like the latter had the edge. He was a little more physical, and Mechie knew that he was more of the underdog coming into it. The moment that Josh solved the puzzle in the blink of an eye, there was reason for immediate concern — that was the part of the challenge that we were worried about for with Josh! This felt like a blowout.

We don’t want to pretend like this was an intense showdown — it really wasn’t. Mechie took a million years in order to get through the slide puzzle, and because of that this “showdown” was really just an excuse to watch Josh stink at throwing a ball for a significant chunk of the episode. It was pretty funny, and our big takeaway from all of this is that Mechie should never try to do a slide puzzle ever again.

Hey, they can’t all be winners. We’ve had some pretty good The Challenge showdowns over the years, but we don’t know how Josh managed such a victory celebration when really, he could’ve won this even if he took another 10 minutes to do it. Good on him for sticking with Nany, since the two clearly have a tight bond.

What did you think about the end result of The Challenge season 36 episode 8?

Share some of your thoughts in the comments!

