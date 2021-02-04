As we get closer to the finale on The Masked Dancer, it becomes increasingly clear who the three finalists will likely be. How will it not be Cotton Candy, Sloth, and Tulip? These three seem to be the best overall performers, and people who have a real knack of going out there and lighting up the stage at any given moment.

Because of this, we had a feeling that either Exotic Bird or Zebra was going to be unmasked tonight — and it turned out to be Exotic Bird. We did see this one coming, but we weren’t 100% as to who was under the Mask. It did feel like this was a taller woman under the mask, which could mean that was someone like a Jordin Sparks or maybe a Lisa Leslie. Whoever they were, they seemed to have a lot of fun in the competition and because of that, it was a little bit of a bummer to lose her.

In the end, it was Jordin Sparks underneath that mask! She loved the opportunity to be anonymous while on the show, and it gave her a chance to showcase a different part of herself. One of the other fun things about this was that it gave her a chance to reunite with former American Idol judge Paula Abdul, who had a good read on who it was because she knew a lot of her mannerisms. Jordin wished she could hug her, but can’t due to the pandemic. (We never knew we would be this nostalgic for these earlier-season American Idol moments.)

We love that Jordin did this show, and her exiting here is a reminder of how talented the remaining performers most likely are. Tulip seems like a trained dancer, whereas there is a little more confusion over some of the others.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

