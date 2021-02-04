Chicago PD season 8 episode 6 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Equal Justice’







Curious to learn more about Chicago PD season 8 episode 6? Let’s start things off with this: The show is premiering next week! We know that the title of the episode is “Equal Justice,” and with a name like this, we have to imagine that this will be a topical story. Equal justice is something that does not come easy, especially within the city of Chicago. We’ve seen that with headlines in real life, just as we’ve seen that on the NBC show itself.

So what will be the focal point of this episode? We think that if you like Halstead and Ruzek, this will be a fantastic episode for you. They’re going to spend some time together taking on a case that may just be FAR more difficult than they first imagined. (We still want some bro-bonding moments in the process.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 6 with some more news as to what lies ahead:

02/10/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Halstead and Ruzek try to infiltrate a crime ring and encounter a complicated situation. The team recruits an unlikely ally to help solve a murder. TV-14

So who is this “unlikely ally”? We hope that it’s someone we’ve seen on the show a handful of times, but maybe not in the way that we’re seeing them within this episode. One of the most exciting things for us as a viewer is getting a chance in order to see familiar faces in a totally new light. It is that element of surprise that manages to often bring things to the next level!

We’ll see where this story goes, but more so than anything, we’re just excited at this point to get new episodes ever week. It feels like a long time since we’ve really had that rhythm here!

