At the end of this past episode, Lyndie Greenwood’s character died. We don’t see any substantial evidence that the writers are looking to erase that. It happened out in the field and now the team has to deal with it. We imagine that they will all question themselves at length — should Erika have been out there? She was eager to be a part of this team. Meanwhile, could anything else have been done in the field to ensure her safety? How will Chris feel, given that she was planning to be her roommate? Grief hits everyone differently, and we already have a sense that SWAT is going to be taking a hard look at this when it returns on February 17.

That’s right — there is no new episode of SWAT tonight. When the show does return, it will be with one of its most-powerful episodes yet. The title is “Next of Kin,” and if you haven’t seen the synopsis yet, it gives you a sense of what to expect:

“Next of Kin” – A tragic mission leads each member of the SWAT team to contend with their emotional distress in varied ways, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Feb. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is one of the things that the show does a great job reminding us — these characters aren’t superheroes. They struggle and deal with pain like everyone else. While we do think that some of our series regulars will recover from this, patience is going to be required here. It doesn’t feel like something they’ll wake up one day and be okay with.

