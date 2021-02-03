Chicago Fire season 9 episode 6 spoilers: Casey, Gallo tension galore







As you prepare for Chicago Fire season 9 episode 6 next week, we’re mostly excited to see the show combine the past and the present. Do you remember the earlier years of the show, back when Casey and Severide were newer firefighters without the promotions or accolades? We think that there is a version of Kelly in Gallo, and that’s what will make the conflict between him and Casey so interesting moving forward. Matt will understand what Alberto Rosende’s character is going through when he takes risks out in the field, mostly because he’s seen it. Maybe Gallo helps to save the day — in Casey’s mind, there is no guarantee it will matter. It’s him disobeying orders that will leave him frustrated.

Be prepared for some more tension between these two guys next week — but also more issues for Severide and Kidd as it’s becoming increasingly clear that he may be holding something back. For some more details, check out the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 6 synopsis below:

02/10/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue leaving Casey steaming that his direct orders were not obeyed. Kidd feels a strain in her relationship with Severide. Brett and Mackey find themselves searching for answers following a series of suspicious calls. TV-14

By the time that this episode ends, we at least hope that we’re able to see Stella and Severide in a slightly better place. Think about it like this: They are probably closer to a wedding than any other couple out there in One Chicago. Yet, sometimes Severide can’t get out of his own. It’s realistic that this happens — characters don’t change overnight, and this is a guy who has been closed off for the vast majority of his adult life. Stella is patient, but he has to keeping working at it. Openness and honestly will be the key to the two of them having a successful long-term future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire season 9 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







