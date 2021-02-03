All American season 4, The Flash season 8, more CW renewals confirmed







Today, The CW made one thing clear — they don’t want to keep you waiting when it comes to an All American season 4 or a season 8 of The Flash. These two were among a whole plethora of series picked up for another batch of episodes!

The following shows were all given a green light for another season (beyond the aforementioned ones), and some of this is a surprise given that all of them have premiered yet: Batwoman (season 3), Legacies (season 4), Dynasty (season 5), Riverdale (season 6), In the Dark (season 4), Charmed (season 4), Walker (season 2), Roswell, New Mexico (season 4), Legends of Tomorrow (season 7), and Nancy Drew (season 3). Remember that Supergirl and Black Lightning are currently approaching their final seasons, so there will be a chance for some closure there. (As for the reason why some of these shows are coming back despite low ratings, just look at the streaming data.)

In a statement confirming the renewals and explaining the reasoning here, CW programming head Mark Pedowitz had the following to say:

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season … As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

There is no confirmation on the future of Superman & Lois yet, but given the big-name property attached to this project, it’d absolutely be a surprise if it doesn’t come back!

