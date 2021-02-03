The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 spoilers: First look at ‘Chemical Mary’







The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 is coming to NBC on February 19, and some early signs suggest a whole lot of intrigue. Take, for example, a government official getting brought into the mix.

Whenever politics enters the world of The Blacklist, there’s also a chance for some interesting twists. Take, for example, what we saw recently with Robert Diaz — we’re going to be talking about a congressman rather than a President in episode 7, but there could be a seismic impact nonetheless.

Oh, and did we mention that the title for this episode is “Chemical Mary”? Well, we should go ahead and mention it now since that sounds like as interesting a villain as we’re ever going to see. The title actually reminds us of the comic-book character Typhoid Mary, though that may just be a coincidence.

Below, CarterMatt has the newly-released The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

02/19/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force must race to stop simultaneous danger presented by two blacklisters. Cooper approaches a congressman for intel. TV-14

Can the Task Force deal with two blacklisters at the same time? In theory the answer here is a fairly-simple “yes,” but the reality is likely so much more complicated. Remember that the team is pretty short-staffed following Liz’s departure, and there is no telling whether she will be around them by the time that “Chemical Mary” airs. NBC is intentionally being super-cagey with some of their episode teases, as they clearly recognize the value of leaving their big mysteries up in the air.

For now, let’s just say that it’s nice to have a Cooper spotlight coming up on the show soon.

