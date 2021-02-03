The Resident season 4: Where is Barrett Cain? Is Morris Chestnut leaving?







On tonight’s The Resident season 4 episode, we saw a number of important stories for Nic, Bell, Mina, and also AJ. What we didn’t have was a firm answer when it comes to the future of Morris Chestnut as Barrett Cain. Is he leaving the show, and is Cain gone for good?

Last we saw Cain, he was left in a comatose state after the operation. It honestly wasn’t clear at that point if he was out of the woods or not. Unfortunately, we can’t give too much more in the way of news now! It is still not clear if the Cain character will survive, and if Chestnut will be around the show long-term. This is clearly a mystery that the writers want to play out, and they’re interested in showing how sometimes, this sort of medical crisis is not one that is resolved in a single week. These things can take time … a lot of time. There is no guarantee as to when we’ll get an update.

With that being said, we feel very much like this has to be a frustration situation on the outside looking in. How could it not be? While Barrett may not be the show’s most likable character, there is a chance at redemption here and Chestnut is a fantastic actor. Our hope is that we will continue to see him around to see where that story goes — maybe going through this near-death experience gives Barrett a whole new lease on life.

Rest assured, though, that The Resident isn’t going to just address this story off-screen and forget about it entirely. There will be an update eventually, and personally, we feel like they’re going to wait to surprise us. Keeping viewers on their toes should be a top priority in a situation like this.

