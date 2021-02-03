Power Book II: Ghost: A celebration leading into season 2







We know that we’re gearing up for some Power Book II: Ghost news at some point over the next few months — there’s a lot to discuss there!

For the sake of today’s article, though, we’re going to celebrate some big things involving the past — some notable NAACP Image Awards nominations for the show! As creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp announced in a recent post on Instagram, Power Book II: Ghost was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Mary J. Blige), and also Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Method Man).

We’ve said for ages now that the entire Power franchise has been horrifically overlooked in the awards-show circuit, with the flagship show, Omari Hardwick, and Joseph Sikora routinely getting snubbed by the Emmys and Golden Globes. The Image Awards have long been kind to the Power universe, and we’re pleased to see that continuing here now with the series, Method Man (as Davis), and Mary (as Monet).

What Power Book II: Ghost did a fantastic job at throughout season 1 is continuing the momentum from the original show, but also figuring out how to expand and broaden horizons. We learned so much more about Tariq’s psychology, saw his relationships develop, and also met some fantastic new characters along the way. In the end, there is so much that we’re left to be excited about following the season 1 finale — we hope that a season 2 could premiere later this year, but it may take some time before we have a chance to learn that for sure.

