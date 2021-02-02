Line of Duty season 6 gets larger-than-expected episode order







We know that Line of Duty season 6 is going to be premiering at some point this year — now, we’ve got more insight that makes things all the more exciting.

Today, BBC One confirmed that there is going to be an extra episode added to the show’s already-established order of six. Basically, we’re going to get now seven episodes of the crime drama — and odds are, these will all be jam-packed. One of the things that Line of Duty has done a really good job at over the years is working in order to ensure that each season is twisted, thought-provoking, and topical in their own way. It’s a show about corruption, whether it be AC-12 looking outward or at times being forced to look within themselves. Because of the whole “who is H?” mystery, we’ve seen just about every big twist and turn possible.

For more Line of Duty video news, check out our thoughts on the end of this past season below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube.

What also makes this news so particularly enjoyable is how the series chose to announce it, with a funny little scene inspired by the show. Just in watching the brief exchange below, you are reminded fully of what makes this show so special and also why we are so excited in order to see what the future holds.

Filming for Line of Duty season 6 wrapped last year with a number of different health and safety protocols in place. Here is some of what showrunner Jed Mercurio had to say at the time:

Thanks so much to our brilliant cast and crew who applied rigorous Covid safety measures to deliver Line of Duty six to our wonderful fans. We’re all immensely grateful to World Productions and the BBC for the unswerving support they’ve given us in a time of unprecedented challenges to UK television production.

Hopefully, a more formal premiere date will be announced soon.

Related – Check out some further insight right now when it comes to Line of Duty

What do you most want to see when it comes to Line of Duty season 6?

Share some of your specific hopes right away in the comments! After you do that, be sure to come back for more coverage throughout the season. (Photo: BBC.)

Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.

#LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6). Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/6An7jywJI1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 2, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







