





Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer to that very question, rest assured — we’ve got you covered within.

Before we go any further, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. What gives with that? Go ahead and blame the global pandemic for that as we so often do. Typically, February is a time when we actually get a lot of new episodes for shows all across the board, and that would be especially the case here given that only five episodes have aired so far this season.

Unfortunately, you are going to be stuck waiting now until Tuesday, February 9 to see what lies ahead. The next new episode carries with it the title of “Uncovered,” and we suggest that you check out the synopsis below for further news on what lies ahead:

“Uncovered” – The team must infiltrate a drug trafficking gang after the robbery of a chemical plant leaves two customs agents dead. Also, Nestor (Josh Segarra) offers his help on the case, giving Maggie new insight into his character, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re sure that we will have more of a sense as to how Maggie feels about Nestor. We know that there’s been a rollercoaster of sorts for the two of them as of late, and “Uncovered” could be a better chance in order to figure out their future. Of course, the challenge comes in trying to do this while also taking on yet another high-profile case. This isn’t going to be easy when you’re talking about a drug trafficking ring; it’s not as though there is one individual person you have to watch out for. These are dangerous people who all look after each other with a singular goal in mind.

