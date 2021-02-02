When Calls the Heart season 8 trailer teases Elizabeth’s big decision







When Calls the Heart season 8 is going to be premiering on Hallmark Channel later this month, and all signs point to a little bit of closure.

To be specific, we’re talking here in terms of closure for Elizabeth’s love life! Erin Krakow’s character says it herself in the latest trailer for the series below: For too long, she’s allowed herself to drift between two good men. She hasn’t given either Nathan or Lucas confirmation that they represent her future, but she hasn’t done anything to push away their advances. This is a long-standing love triangle that is about to come to a close — and Elizabeth taking off her wedding ring is further proof of that. It’s her recognizing that as much as she loved her husband, she wants to also take the next step.

It does feel like the right time for Elizabeth to make a choice, mostly because it feels like there are so many more stories that can be told once she does that. It’s a chance to move into some new territory, while still also bringing us stories that fit the style and tone we’ve come to expect in Hope Valley.

So what else is happening in season 8? While the trailer doesn’t give away too much more, be prepared for a whole host of new arrivals, plus surprising struggles, a changing society, and also characters still making new discoveries about themselves. Above all else, though, expect escapism — When Calls the Heart has long been a show designed to make you feel warm and welcome. We’re not sure that there has ever been a time where this was more important than right now.

Remember that including the February 21 premiere, there are twelve episodes in total this season — that should help to compensate for the fact that there was no Christmas Special this time around.

