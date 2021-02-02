Big Sky episode 8 spoilers: Ronald’s move in ‘The End is Near’







Next week on Big Sky episode 8, you are going to get a chance to see a most worrisome hour of TV. How else can you describe something entitled “The End is Near”? This is a story that will throw Cassie and Jenny into even more of a spiral, which makes some sense given what we’re seeing at the moment with Rick Legarski. This is without even mentioning what is going on with Ronald, who is doing his best to both lay low and answer some key questions within himself.

Of course, none of these questions are particularly good. Instead, they are more along the lines of how far is he willing to go in order to ensure he stays free from capture. We’re worried that he could go on some sort of violent spree; it’s already clear that he is someone who doesn’t think the same way as the average person.

In the event you want a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Big Sky episode 8 synopsis:

“The End is Near” – Cassie and Jenny grow more suspicious of the circumstances with every visit to the hospital, while Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy. With his back against the wall, Ronald will have to address his inner demons and decide just how far is too far on “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, FEB. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

At its core, Big Sky is a show about human psychology and understanding those around you. In order to stop Ronald, Cassie and Jenny are going to have to think like him. They may have to go into some dark corners of their own selves. We do imagine that over time, we’ll continue to see these two characters try to navigate their personal lives. It’s just hard given everything that is presently on their plate.

Related – Check out some other news on Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







