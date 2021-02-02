American Gods season 3: Marilyn Manson cut from upcoming episode







Mere hours after public claims of abuse by actress Evan Rachel Wood, Starz has decided to move on from Marilyn Manson on American Gods.

In a statement released tonight (per Deadline), here is some of what the website had to say on the subject:

Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.

Manson had appeared twice this season as Johan, most recently as this past episode “The Unseen.” Given the amount of material the producers have at their disposal, it should be easy enough for them to prove him entirely from the episode. It follows up the serious nature of Wood’s claims, as she said that Manson worked to “groom” her from a very young age. Here is just some of what she said on Instagram:

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for year … I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

To go along with the American Gods decision, AMC’s Shudder is also moving forward without Manson on an upcoming episode of Creepshow. The fallout could continue over the next several days. Networks are in a position now to act quicker following such allegations being made public; it is the end result of the movement of the past several years.

Meanwhile, the next new episode of American Gods is going to be airing on Starz this coming weekend. You can get some more news on that over at this link.

What do you think about Starz making this decision on American Gods and Manson’s appearance?

Be sure to let us know in the comments. (Photo: Starz.)

