Queen of the South season 5 spoilers: Prepare to meet Kostya







It’s been a long time since we’ve had a lot of news to share on Queen of the South season 5 — and we of course understand why. Filming was delayed for a significant stretch of time due to the global pandemic, and now, we’re in a spot where we can finally gear up for new episodes. We’re not at the point that they are here just yet, but we’re happy to at least have some more casting news to share.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and get some of the latest casting news. According to a new report from Deadline, Pasha Lychnikoff is going to play a major role on the USA drama moving forward. His role is that of Kostya, and he is described as follows:

Military bearing beneath his Saville Row suit, Kostya exudes power and confidence. Vicious, calculating and extremely dangerous, he is a man who watches his surroundings with icy intensity. An underworld oligarch and a war criminal, an enemy of the state, funneling billions into the Cold War Redux, he’s wanted by the CIA. However, he’s been a ghost – and so far – he’s been untouchable. A chess master playing many games at once in his head, he has remained out of reach. Kostya is insidiously ingenious and extremely deadly.

Just by the virtue of reading this alone, it’s easy to figure out that this is going to be a heck of a role moving forward. We’re prepared for a lot of drama and back-and-forth between him and Teresa, provided that the two get a chance to share a little bit of time together. One of the things that has made this show so successful is the opportunity to see a lot of interesting duels between characters — our hope is that this is something that will continue, and with this guy’s ability to hide out, he’ll be rather slippery for anyone who wants to do battle with him.

