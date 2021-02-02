The Bachelor episode 5: Were Anna, Victoria eliminated by Matt James?







On tonight’s The Bachelor episode 5, we knew that there was going to be a reckoning for certain contestants. Anna was one of them. She was the person who started to spread false rumors about Brittany in the house, and we didn’t imagine that she would stick around long the moment that Matt James found out about it.

Katie told Matt last week about Anna and the Brittany rumor, and pretty early on during tonight’s episode, he opted to take action. Anna Redman was sent out, as Matt couldn’t see a future with her anymore. She did apologize for her role in it, but in the end, the past is the past. You can’t put that metaphorical toothpaste back in the tube. The damage has been done.

Now comes the next big question: What’s going to happen with Victoria next? She may not have had one specific incident as damaging as what Anna did, but she certainly had a lot of little ones over time. There were apparently some, based on conversations in the episode, that we had not even seen on the show.

