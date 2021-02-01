Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 3 return date talk







Is The Neighborhood new tonight at CBS? There’s a few things to get into within this article! For starters, we’re going to answer that question — but also look a little more towards the future.

Let’s begin now by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the show tonight. Instead, you are going to be waiting around until Monday, February 8 to see what lies ahead! We’ve reported previously that the first episode back is entitled “Welcome to the Shakedown,” and we have at least a few more pieces of info now about what to expect:

“Welcome to the Shakedown” – When Gemma’s phone is stolen, Dave and Calvin team up to get it back, only to have their mission take an unexpected turn. Also, Malcolm and Marty move into their new house, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 8 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Regardless of however this episode turns out, there’s something about the mere idea of it that feels very much entertaining. It’s a chance to watch some hijinks unfold, and what’s better than to see two characters like Dave and Calvin team up for what may very well be a wild-goose chase? Malcolm and Marty’s storyline, clearly, is a little bit more of a personal milestone.

In the end, we’ll see exactly how some of these stories unfold … we just wish it could be sooner.

Additional schedule notes: After this episode, there (unfortunately) will not be a new The Neighborhood on February 15. Meanwhile, there is one coming on February 22 entitled “Welcome to the Procedure.” Hopefully, we’ll have some more details about it over the next week or so — it’s so far out at this point, we’re grateful to just have a title at all.

