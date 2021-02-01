The Bachelor spoilers: Is Michelle Young fearful of Matt James heartbreak?







Even though Michelle Young has really only been featured in a single episode of The Bachelor featuring Matt James, she has already come across as a favorite. The had such a natural chemistry on their first one-on-one date together, almost as though they have known each other for years on end. There is something very refreshing about Michelle: She feels normal, and maybe a lot of that comes from her career or her very specific life experiences.

In a lot of ways, Michelle is in an enviable position among a lot of the remaining women: She got to skip over some of the early drama of the season and while she’s missed a lot of time, she’s more than made up for it. Moving forward, though, some of the real challenges are going to take place for her. She has to go on group dates now, and be subjected to some of the same feelings that a lot of the other contenders do.

In a sneak peek over via Access Hollywood, you can get a good sense of how Michelle is feeling — and she’s struggling. She clearly has feelings for this man and with that, it’s hard to see him spend time doting on other people. She’ll have to get used to it if she wants to make it far — and that’s not a knock against her own relationship. That’s just the way that this show is! Jealousy can consume you if you let it, and you need to figure out how to handle that and keep your eye on what matters to you.

