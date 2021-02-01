All American season 3: Homecoming spin-off will get a backdoor pilot







While it remains to be seen if a potential All American spin-off airs on The CW next season, we can at least tell you this: The network is moving ahead with plans.

Today, it was confirmed that at some point during season 3 of the football drama, you are going to see a spin-off pilot for what is currently being titled as All American: Homecoming. This is a show that will star Geffri Maya as Simone, plus some new additions that will be announced later.

Per the official logline, “the show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.” This is a chance to dive into a world that really has not been explored on network television in quite a long time, and we’re sure that there are challenges and obstacles that will be unique to it — provided, of course, that it ends up being picked up for more episodes.

We wouldn’t be shocked at all if All American ends up getting this spin-off, mostly because the flagship has shown itself to be quite the hit with critics — in addition to drawing more viewers with every passing season so far. There is clearly an appetite for more of this world, and in general we think audiences are craving relatable stories that celebrate the world as we see it in 2021. The CW in particular seems to be moving in this direction, with All American rising and with Walker, a grounded family-drama adaptation based on Walker, Texas Ranger, drawing some of the network’s best ratings in years.

There is no 100% verification as of yet as to when this spin-off will air over the course of All American season 3, but we will let you know as soon as more news comes out.

