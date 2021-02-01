Is a Frasier revival coming to the Paramount+ streaming service?







There has been conversation surrounding a possible Frasier revival for a good while now. Will it actually happen? That remains to be seen, but the rumor mill on the show is churning stuff out all over again.

Here is what we know at the moment: According to a new report from TVLine, the upcoming Paramount+ streaming service (a rebrand of CBS All Access) is now looking at bringing on a new edition of the Kelsey Grammer comedy. Kelsey would of course reprise his role, and there is a chance that some familiar faces could also come on board including David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane), Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon), and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle). Trying to arrange the proper shooting schedules for everyone could prove difficult, given the fact that these actors all have separate careers and different jobs.

With all of that spelled out, it’s really not hard in order to figure out why Paramount+ would want to do this. They need iconic franchises to draw attention to their service, and it’s really no different than HBO Max reviving Sex and the City or Peacock doing a new version of Saved by the Bell. There is a fear that you tarnish the legacy of the original show, but personally, we think that it will be intact regardless. We would almost consider the new Frasier a totally separate thing at this point, given that it’s been so many years since we last saw the character.

In its heyday, Frasier was widely considered to be one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. It generated huge ratings and scored a great deal of critical acclaim. We don’t know if it could draw anywhere close to that again, but it certainly seems as though everyone involved is going to try. This is far from a sure thing, so remember that as we progress through the coming months.

