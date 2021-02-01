American Idol season 19: New promo all about the journey







In just two weeks’ time American Idol season 19 will officially premiere — through that, we’ll see the beginning of some singers’ journey to stardom. There can be something cheesy and cliché about the idea of this, but somehow Idol has always pulled it off better than any other talent competition.

Want to get a sense of what we’re talking about here? Then just take a look at the video below! In this, you can see clips from various auditions alongside the early days of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. It’s a reminder that everyone starts from humble beginnings and works to get themselves in a better spot. You don’t become a superstar overnight!

Because of the judges and the history that American Idol has, it makes the competition all that more credible. It also does put real time and effort in order to ensure that their contestants are memorable. It’s one of the advantages that comes with the more intimate auditions — you get to know these people in an environment that feels slightly more organic. Sure, it’s still highly produced television, but still.

The success of American Idol season 19 is going to be defined largely by the success of its cast. We need to see a group of people who are energetic, creative, and come with great voices and interesting stories. It isn’t enough at this point to be a great singer; you also need to find a way to stand out from the crowd.

Two more weeks until a new season begins. @AmericanIdol kicks off February 14 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/WiB2k2BozX — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 31, 2021

