Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? New season 7 spoilers







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve only seen one Part of the “Leda and the Swan” saga, doesn’t it make sense to want a little bit more? We like to think so!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to hand over some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Just like with NCIS: Los Angeles, this show is on hiatus until we get around to Sunday, February 14. The reasoning for this is rather simple — CBS wants these shows to have time to film and produce new episodes. Also, they didn’t want to air a new episode this weekend knowing that next week is the Super Bowl and they’d be off the air all over again. None of this is really due to the pandemic; this is an established pattern that we’ve seen time and time again with a lot of these programs.

So while you wait for NCIS: New Orleans to come back on the air, why not go ahead and share some more details on “Leda and the Swan, Part II”? Take a look below…

“Leda and the Swan, Part II” – As Pride and the team continue the investigation of an Officer’s assault and the murder of her therapist, NCIS zeroes in on a prime suspect who’s been working the system for years. Also, Carter and his mother talk about how they’ll move forward after a past mistake, and Sebastian begins a promising new relationship, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It is nice to see that the writers are directly continuing a couple of the personal stories that we’re already invested in — take Sebastian’s new relationship and Carter trying to work things out with his mother. While there are larger, topical cases at the heart of season 7, we don’t want the story to navigate too much from the individual characters.

