Charmed season 3 episode 3 return date: An enormous sacrifice







Following tonight’s new episode, do you find yourself curious in learning the Charmed season 3 episode 3 return date? How about some more details on what the next new episode will be?

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on The CW next week. Instead, you will be waiting until Sunday, February 14 to get more of what’s next. Why is that? Go ahead and blame the Super Bowl. Given that this is the most-watched television event of the year, we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that the network would want to steer clear of that. It’s not as though Charmed generates huge ratings as it is; no one likely wants to make things worse for it.

When the series does return, we’ve got an episode coming entitled “Triage” that should be worth the wait. If nothing else, the Charmed season 3 episode 3 synopsis is something that makes us worry:

HIGH STAKES – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must come to terms with their romantic relationships as they face the greatest sacrifice of their lives. Also starring Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (episode #303). Original airdate 2/14/2021.

How can you read that and feel confident that things are going to be happy for anyone? There’s a chance a major character could die, and the fact that all three of the Charmed Ones are thinking about their romantic relationships signals that they are worried about their own fates.

In the end, isn’t it best of Charmed does make you a little bit concerned? It’s a good way to ensure that people watch the show live — that’s not the only way that it will guarantee a renewal for itself, but we absolutely know that it helps.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 episode 3?

