Batwoman season 2 episode 4 return date for Javicia Leslie, cast







After tonight’s new episode, it definitely makes sense to want the Batwoman season 2 episode 4 return date. We are just three episodes into the season, and there should be a prevailing sentiment that the best is still to come. Ryan Wilder is still getting a sense of being Batwoman, plus finding a way to separate herself from Kate Kane.

Alas, you aren’t going to have a chance to see a continuation of this next week. Because of the Super Bowl, The CW is (smartly) choosing to not air a new episode next week. They don’t want to have any sort of substantial competition hurting the show’s ratings, so you will be waiting until Sunday, February 14 to see “Fair Skin, Blue Eyes” on the air.

Want to get a good sense of what’s coming? Then check out the full Batwoman season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert (#204). Original airdate 2/14/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This synopsis serves as a nice reminder that Kate Kane’s disappearance is not going to be forgotten about anytime soon. This is a delicate balancing act that the series is trying to execute here. They don’t want to do anything to stop Ryan Wilder’s development, but they also want to pay off the first season. There are a lot of shows that opt for the strategy of “forget this character ever existed,” and we can’t think of many times where it is actually fulfilling on the other side.

