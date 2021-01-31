Finding Alice episode 4 spoilers: A desperate search for money







Next week on ITV Finding Alice episode 4 is slated to arrive, and it is going to show another substantial part of the grieving process.

So what are we looking at this time around? Think in terms of the financial impact that comes from losing someone. Alice is running a risk of losing her home, and that means that she’s going to be scrambling to do whatever she can to accumulate some more money.

Is there going to be some hope that comes out of nowhere? There is some evidence suggesting that this is possible … but we’ve also learned with this series that very little ever comes easy. For some more thoughts, be sure to check out the Finding Alice episode 4 synopsis:

Alice (Keeley Hawes) is struggling to sleep, growing desperately short of money, and Gerry (Ken Cranham) has just accepted an offer on the house behind her back. In order to stop her home from being sold from under her, Alice must find a way to disrupt the sale and make big money fast. Whilst Charlotte (Isabella Pappas) gets to know George (George Webster), Alice uncovers a deed for land in Harry’s name and wonders if this could be the lifeline she’s been hoping for.

Tanvi (Ayesha Dharker) is quick to underestimate Alice and claims that the land is contaminated and worthless. But when Alice learns that she owns the other half of Harry’s business, she makes a deal to save her home and sell the flats right under Tanvi’s nose. Minnie (Gemma Jones) and Gerry are furious when the house sale falls through. How will they pay the inheritance tax now? For Gerry it’s the final straw, and Alice’s relationship with Harry’s parents seems to be broken beyond repair. A final ultimatum from Tanvi puts Alice’s new business savvy to the test, and leaves her thinking – what would Harry do?

Before we get to the end of Finding Alice episode 4, we do imagine that the title character will at least start to make it clear what her options are going to be. She may find herself closer on the path to healing, but also still aware of some of the roadblocks. Her relationship with Harry’s parents could be the latter if it doesn’t appear as though there is a legitimate way to save it.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on Finding Alice

What do you most want to see when it comes to Finding Alice episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







