Saturday Night Live mocks MyPillow, Mike Lindell during Weekend Update







We knew that Saturday Night Live was going to be saving something great for Weekend Update tonight — they got it with Mike Lindell.

The series brought out Beck Bennett for what an absolutely ridiculous, over-the-top impersonation of the MyPillow guy, who has been known for generating headlines about his claims over the past several months. Beck went BIG with his impersonation, and while we can’t really tell you that much in terms of how Lindell sounds, this did feel reasonably connected to some of his characterizations in the press — in a comedic way, of course. “Lindell” spouted off all sorts of shocking theories, promoted a book, and then also had a jab at the totally-random stories connecting him to Jane Krakowski.

Do we see this becoming an ongoing SNL character in the future? Not exactly. This feels a little more like a one-off, something meant to capitalize on recent headlines associated with Lindell.

