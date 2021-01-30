Raven’s Home not renewed or canceled yet, despite claim







Is Raven’s Home canceled after four seasons over at Disney Channel? We know that there are rumors out there on that subject already … but nothing is currently official.

The rumor mill started courtesy of an Instagram post by costume designer Nancy Butts Martin, one suggesting that the recent-wrapped season 4 finale was the end of the road entirely for the series. As it turns out, though, that may not entirely be the case. A Disney Channel source tells TVLine that no firm decision has been made on a season 5 for the That’s So Raven follow-up just yet.

Would we be shocked if season 4 ends up being the final season? No, but that has less to do with this show and more with how Disney Channel shows often tend to operate. Because they cater to such a young audience, many programs (especially of the live-action variety) have a fairly-short shelf life. Viewers often age out of them, and it’s hard for a new generation to get fully on board. It’s a cycle that we’ve seen time and time again.

With that being said, we could still envision one more season here that was billed as the final one from the jump, something similar to how Hannah Montana concluded so many years ago. We’re not saying that Raven’s Home has anywhere near that level of pop-culture clout attached to it, but it is an important franchise — remember that the original That’s So Raven was incredibly significant to so many people, and you want to ensure that this show is done properly in the end.

Our hope is pretty simple: That the show has a more definitive end than Girl Meets World, which came to a disappointing conclusion earlier than a lot of people would have wanted. After the fact, there was still that lingering hope that it could be picked up elsewhere, though that turned out to not be the case.

