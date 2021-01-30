Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 photo: Erin Reagan’s big bail crisis







We are now six days away from Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 arriving on CBS — and today, we’re diving into one of the more complicated storylines you can expect to see.

Over the past couple of weeks, one of our principal criticisms has been wondering what the story will be for Erin Reagan now that she’s not the new District Attorney. We wanted that for her! It felt earned at this point, and there were some new stories that could have come with that.

Yet, it does feel like the writers are still finding a way to explore some new ground for this character. With that, we present the new photo above. Here, you have a chance to see Erin do her part to figure out how to handle a complicated bail situation. Because of new bail laws, there is potential for a dangerous criminal to be released — what does that mean? There are a number of laws in the system that need to be changed and improved upon, but you also want to keep communities safe. As a prosecutor, her job is to figure out the right balance between justice and fairness — a big part of that is adapting to the era! Erin cannot prosecute now like she did five years ago; if she did, she would never be able to get anywhere.

When we check out stories like this, we’re reminded that Erin’s journey towards potentially becoming DA is far from over. There are going to be some opportunities to build towards this down the road, and this is why every single case like this matters. If she is going to rise to a higher position, she’s well-aware that every single thing she does will be vetted. She has to make sure that she does things the right away.

As for Bridget Moynahan, be prepared for a layered, nuanced performance that allows her to play a lot of ambiguity — this is a central component to every great Erin plotline!

