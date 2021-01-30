The Blacklist season 8 episode 5 promo: The Freelancer returns!







As you prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 5 on NBC this coming Friday, prepare for a blast from the past!

Remember the Freelancer? If you don’t, we absolutely understand — it’s not as though this is a character who has been referenced often on the series over the years. As a matter of fact, this is someone who last played a major role back in the second episode of the series. They are the “first-ever Blacklister” according to the NBC promo guy, and they could be coming back at a time where it’s essential the Task Force tracks down Elizabeth Keen. Remember how she, Agnes, and new-found traitor Skip flew the coop at the end of last night’s episode?

Based on what this preview teases, finding Liz isn’t even about having her pay for her recent crimes; instead, it’s to ensure that the Freelancer pays for his. Unless Cooper and company locate her, there’s a chance he could walk. There could be a potential parole hearing or something of the like for this Blacklister coming, and that is where we approach a dangerous situation. The Freelancer is a guy who stages mass-casualty events in order to ensure that a select few are murdered; he’s as dangerous a criminal as they come. Do you really want him out in the world?

Already this week, we’ve reported that Liz may be trying to recruit some current and former Blacklisters to her side to aid in her battle against Reddington … could the Freelancer be one of them? We would be silly to rule this out, but we almost hope that the show doesn’t go in this direction. This feels like almost too dark a twist for the show to take on, even if they’ve had no real problem diving into dark situations before. There are plenty of other, less-murderous criminals Liz could consider.

